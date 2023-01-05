Booze Brand Under Fire for ‘Venom’ Flavor That Implies Bravery is Required to Drink it

A complaint has been made by the Northern Ireland Alcohol and Drugs Alliance (NIADA) against booze brand Dragon Soop’s Venom flavored alcoholic energy drink for its “clear association with poison” and implication that one needs bravery to drink it, reported The Spirits Business.

The product in question is canned at 7.5% ABV and contains taurine, guarana and 35 mg of caffeine per 100 ml.

According to The Spirits Business, The Portman Group has sustained the complaint.

The drink’s overall design and imagery of a snake baring its fangs was also discussed to be linked with danger and intimidation, further implying an association with “bravado.”

“Whilst creativity and brands expressing their identities through their products is to be encouraged, care must be taken to avoid associating alcohol with bravado, or suggesting a consumer must be daring to drink it,” said Nicola Williams, chair of the Independent Complaints Panel, per the report.

“In this case, the name and imagery created an overall impression that was over the line of acceptability,” Williams continued. “For these reasons, it was a breach of the Code.”

Scottish Daily Express reported that the drink is “particularly popular with teenagers.” However, The panel considered the font, muted color scheme and imagery to have “no particular appeal” to children under 18, per The Spirits Business.

According to the report, The Panel decided that the product clearly communicated its high caffeine content and alcoholic nature. The brand even writes on its website: “The number of units of alcohol per can (3.75 units in a 500ml can) is clearly marked, so you can drink aware.”

“NIADA are delighted that one of the complaints lodged against the drink Dragon Soop has been upheld,” said a NIADA spokesperson, reported The Spirits Business. “We feel it is important as an alliance who deliver Alcohol and Drug services, to highlight the worrying trends and feedback from our young service users regarding caffeinated alcoholic drinks.”

“We are satisfied with the response to this concern and look forward to any amendments made to the marketing of the brand as a result,” the spokesperson continued.

“NIADA continue to have concerns over the promotion of caffeinated alcoholic drinks particularly for younger users where the risk of the caffeine masking the effects of the alcohol may lead to increased health harms and disinhibited risky behaviours.”

Complaints concerning the product’s alcoholic content, strength, health effects and alleged appeal to minors were not upheld, according to The Spirits Business.

In November, The Portman Group was involved in a complaint against a gin bottle after it was discontinued for having a “wholly irresponsible” medicine-related design.

