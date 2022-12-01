Man Allegedly Takes Booze From ‘Fenced-in’ Beer Company on His Birthday

A man in Louisiana has been charged with theft and unauthorized entry of a place of business after allegedly entering a beer distribution company on his birthday to take booze without paying, reported WDHN.

According to WDHN, the 69-year-old man was found by police on Nov. 23, apparently holding a box of alcoholic beverages. WDHN reported that the man had been previously arrested six times for allegedly taking merchandise from Choice Brands, Inc.

Police said that Choice Brands had just been burglarized and the man admitted to entering the “fenced-in” location, per the report.

The man was taken to a correctional center after being placed under arrest, reported WDHN.

