Bombay Sapphire Unveils Gin Inspired by the Sunset's Glow

Bacardi-owned top gin producer Bombay Sapphire has unveiled a limited-edition gin inspired by “the universal glow of the setting sun,” according to the brand.

First announced in late October, Bombay Sapphire Sunset adds three exotic botanicals the the brand’s flagship gin. These bonus botanicals are golden turmeric, Indian white cardamom and Spanish mandarin. Bombay Sapphire notes that the spirit is a “complex but beautifully balanced, vibrant gin.”

“With the influx of gin trends in India and new-age consumers’ keenness for experimentation, we are committed to creatively champion artistry and versatility with our products,” said Adtnu Tiwari, Senior Brand Manager of Bacardi India, per a report. “The Bombay Sapphire Sunset is a unique take on the premium gin, with botanicals inspired by the glorious and ethereal beauty of the Goan sunset. With its launch in Goa, we aim to provide our consumers with innovative experiences with the added element of exclusivity.”

Bombay Sapphire recommends serving Sunset with tonic water, or ginger ale, garnished with an orange wheel and star anise seed pod.

The new gin has seen an exclusive launch in Goa, India. In the coming months, Bombay Sapphire Sunset will be available across the country.

Recently, Bombay Sapphire partnered with “Elvis” directory Baz Luhrmann in a global campaign titled “Saw This, Made This” to inspire people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

The brand also teamed up with the Basquiat Estate in October to launch a special bottling of gin featuring artwork only displayed to the public once.

