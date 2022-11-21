Region in Spain Celebrated With Bombay Sapphire Lemon Gin

Bombay Sapphire has partnered with suppliers and farmers in Murcia, Spain, to create Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon, according to ConentryLive. The new gin pays homage to the region and the special citrus it produces.

“I am delighted to showcase the work of our suppliers and farmers in Murcia, many of whom I’ve known personally for over 20 years, in a truly remarkable gin, said Ivano Tonutti, Master of Botanicals, per CoventryLive.

According to Bombay Sapphire, Premier Cru Murcian Lemon is produced in small batches with sustainably sourced Murcian Fino lemons, sweet Navel oranges and mandarins, all hand-peeled from late harvest, when flavors are most intense.

“Each lemon has been hand-picked at its ripest moment in small quantities during the late Fino harvest season, using skilful techniques passed down from generation to generation,” Tonutti added, according to the report. “Murcian citrus is particularly special due to the exact region where it is grown. Sitting in a basin between mountain and sea, it is the perfect micro-climate for growing citrus that slowly ripens in the winter months for the best tasting fruit and impactful flavour.”

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon is bottled at 47% ABV and can be found here for £30 ($35.44).

Recently, Bombay Sapphire partnered with “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann in launching a global campaign titled “Saw This, Made This” to help individuals discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

