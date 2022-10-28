Bombay Sapphire Bottle Features Baqsuiat Artwork

Top gin producer Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate have launched a special-edition bottle of gin which features a piece of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work, Untitled (L.A Painting). As detailed by a news release, the artwork has only been displayed to the public once.

Untitled (L.A Painting) was inspired by Venice Beach, where Basquiat found respite away from a bustling early 80’s New York. It features rich shades of blue and images iconic of the artist’s work: the crown, the skull, the bird and the coin. The piece has also never been licensed before.

The collaboration between Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate began in April. Bombay Sapphire became the official spirits sponsor of the Basquiat Estate’s first ever family-run exhibit in New York City, “King Pleasure,” according to the report.

Basquiat is best known for his bold graffiti-styled, abstract expressionist work, which heavily influenced the 1980’s New York art scene. The artist even collaborated with Pop artist Andy Warhol.

Bombay Sapphire Gin, based on a 1761 recipe, is created by vapor infusing ten hand-selected botanicals from around the world. No stranger to supporting the arts, the gin producer launched its “Stir Creativity” campaign in 2018, to encourage unlocking creative potential.

Recently, Bombay Sapphire partnered with “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann in launching a global campaign titled “Saw This, Made This,” to help individuals discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

Inspired by Basquiat’s art style, Bombay Sapphire has also created a cocktail recipe in collaboration with the Basquiat Estate.

King Pleasure©, Via Bombay Sapphire

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

0.5 oz Reál Pineapple Puree

0.5 oz Lemon

0.5 oz honey syrup 1:1

5 oz Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water

Two Pineapple Top Leaves and one slice of Jalapeno.

Build ingredients in balloon glass with fresh cold draft ice. Garnish with two pineapple top leaves and a few slices of jalapeno (or other pepper) in the drink.

“We are honored to shine a light on Basquiat’s dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art,” said Jaime Keller, Brand Director of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North America, according to the news release. “This bottle represents our longstanding history of supporting creative visionaries in our mission to make the art world more accessible. Through the release of our third artist-designed Special Edition bottle, we are allowing people access to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s art to be inspired by his work for generations to come.”

Find yourself a bottle of Basquiat Estate x Bombay Sapphire gin here.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.