Blood Left at Crime Scene Leads Police Right to Booze-Burgling Duo

Two burglars have been convicted for their involvement in a theft amounting to £2,500 ($3,214.61) worth of booze from an Indian restaurant in Northwich, Cheshire.

The incident took place during the early hours of Monday, October 10, 2022, when Jason Buckley and Martin Craddock, executed the crime, Manchester Evening News reported.

The breakthrough in the investigation occurred when blood, left at the crime scene, was subjected to DNA testing, eventually leading the authorities to trace it back to Craddock. The case was further solidified by telecoms data that placed Craddock at the scene during the time of the burglary, per Manchester Evening News.

In the aftermath of Craddock’s plea of guilty to burglary at Chester magistrates’ court, he received a 40-week jail sentence. According to the report, the police stumbled upon additional phone data, this time linking Buckley to the criminal act. Moreover, it was discovered that shortly after the burglary, Craddock had transferred nearly £500 to Buckley, raising further suspicion, according to Manchester Evening News.

A wanted appeal was initiated, resulting in the subsequent arrest of Buckley on Wednesday, March 15, ultimately leading to the conviction of both individuals involved in the booze burglary, Manchester Evening News reported.

