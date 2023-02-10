Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: 5 Pink Gins Perfect for Your Sweetheart - Gin Raiders

Spirits are the kind of gift you know will always be enjoyed — they can’t be forgotten in the back of a closet like a tacky teddy bear or tossed in the trash like wilted roses.

This Valentine’s day, why not gift your sweetheart a bottle of pretty pink gin you know they’ll appreciate? Here are our five favorite pink gins to try this season of love!

After you snag a bottle of pink gin, checkout our five cocktails perfect for serving on Valentine’s Day evening.

Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin

This sweet, fruity pink gin from Edinburgh Gin Distillery is an easy-sipping crowd-pleaser. Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin is made with the spirits producer’s London dry as a base and includes tasting notes of bright lemongrass, tart-sweet rhubarb, mulberry and slightly spicy ginger.

The gin’s overall impression is that of bubblegum and fruit pie, making it the perfect spirit for someone who craves a sweet sip.

Find Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger gin for about $30 and try it in a refreshing martini with a zingy lemon twist.

Gin Lane 1751 Victoria Pink Gin

Did you know pink gin was quite popular in the Victorian era? Then, it was made by adding rich bitters to a gin of choice, resulting in a pink-tinted tipple that helped balance out gins that were either too sweet or too dry.

Inspired by pink gin’s origins, Gin Lane 1751 crafted its very own spirit made with its London dry as a base and savory bitters.

This 40% ABV gin boasts tasting notes of bright citrus, juniper, spicy anise and woodsy herbs. Find Victoria Pink gin for around $30 and enjoy it in a pink gin and tonic.

Stockholms Bränneri Pink Gin

Stockholms Bränneri Pink Gin highlights everyone’s favorite tart vegetable, rhubarb, with the addition of rose petals and foraged lingonberries. According to the spirits brand, this gorgeous dry gin is inspired by pink Swedish summer skies.

Stockholms Bränneri Pink Gin boasts tasting notes from herbaceous heather, elderflower, rosemary and — of course — floral rose and tangy rhubarb.

Find this 40% ABV blush pink gin for about $32 and try it in a French 75 for an elegant, bubbly sip.

Akori Cherry Blossom Gin

Akori Cherry Blossom Gin is produced by Campeny Distilleries, made with a base spirit derived predominantly from rice. The pink gin is inspired by Japanese flavors and includes a botanical mix of dragon fruit, ginger, kumquat, juniper and cherry blossom.

This 40% ABV gin presents a bounty of powdery, floral tasting notes, complimented by a citrus backbone.

Get yourself a bottle of Akori Cherry Blossom Gin for $30 and mix it up in a Gin Rickey or a Bee’s Knees.

Bloom Jasmine & Rose Gin

G & J Greenall’s Bloom Jasmine & Rose Gin is like a bouquet in a bottle, featuring an abundance of flower botanicals. Angelica, honeysuckle, jasmine, rose and chamomile all come together in this fragrant gin.

Anticipate other tasting notes from cubeb pepper, juniper and pomelo.

Score a bottle of Bloom Jasmine & Rose Gin for under $37 and give it a go in a gin fizz or a gin and juice!

