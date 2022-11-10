The Best Gins for Every Type of Tequila Lover - Gin Raiders

So, you’re a tequila lover. We love to see it. It’s a beautiful spirit with a rich history and an abundance of spectacular varietals. For our aged-spirit imbibers, reposado or añejo tequila expressions offer notes of vanilla, caramel and oak. On the other hand, unaged blanco tequilas have something to share with lovers of citrus and pepper.

Fans of tequila will also be familiar with the smoky agave spirit mezcal — or sotol, a vegetal, desert spoon-based liquor.

Just like there is a tequila, mezcal or sotol for every kind of palate, there is a gin with a similar flair. Here are the best gins for every type of tequila and agave spirits lover!

If You Like Classic Tequila

Boom! Right off the bat we have a wonderful agave-based gin and what a great gin it is.

Gracias A Dios is made with 32 botanicals that represent the 32 states of the Mexican Republic, according to the distillery. The gin is juniper-forward with notes of smoke from roasted agave. Other lovely flavors to enjoy are hints of eucalyptus, tangerine and lemongrass.

Find Gracias A Dios here.

If you love the idea of an agave-based gin, the brand also produces a Oaxaca-inspired gin with tasting notes of yerba santa, avocado leaf and Oaxaca tangerine.

If You Like Blanco Tequila

No. 209 Gin is packed with bright, citrus flavors sourced from lemon and bergamot peel. This gin is light on the juniper and full of peppercorn punch. Look forward to hints of cinnamon, coriander and bitter orange in this spirit.

The blanco fan will appreciate this gin’s citrus-spice flavor profile and mixing versatility. Try this gin in a margarita or a gin sunrise!

Find No. 209 here.

You don’t need to be a gin expert to know that Tanqueray is a top player in the gin world. But did you know that the brand produces much more than a workhorse of a London dry?

Tanqueray Malacca is a zesty citrus gin with just the right amount of sweetness. Juniper is downplayed in this old tom-inspired spirit so that the imbiber can focus on notes of floral white pepper, lime and earthy, green herbs.

Find stockists of Tanqueray Malacca here.

If You Like Aged and Smoky Agave Spirits

Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin is aged in new American oak barrels for 12 months. The gin takes on a lovely toasted wood flavor from the barrel which is complimented by a subtle vanilla sweetness. Touches of lemon peel peek through and are met with herbal pine. This is a beautiful aged gin that echoes the warmth and caramel depth found in añejos.

We recommend sipping this gin neat to really appreciate its complexity.

Find Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin here.

Citadelle Reserve Gin is a great option for fans of reposados. This gin is aged in multiple casks, including ones which previously held bourbon, Cognac and Pineau des Charentes.

Anticipate notes of grapefruit peel, pink peppercorn and coconut. The gin is just a touch smoky with hints of nuttiness. We think this would be a great gin for the reposado or mezcal lover.

Find Citadelle Reserve Gin here.

If You Like Sotol

Roku is a positively savory and vegetal gin. It’s made with six Japanese botanicals: two types of green tea, sansho pepper, yuzu, cherry blossoms and cherry leaves.

This gin is great for sotol fans. The sansho pepper really carries through, resulting in a gin that tastes almost of green bell peppers and leafy greens. Also, the bottle is pretty.

Find Roku Gin here.

Rutte Celery Gin is, you guessed it, celery flavored.

We think this is a unique spirit worth trying if you love the fresh herbal, earthy flavors found frequently in sotols. Rutte Celery Gin is also made with coriander, angelica and sweet orange peel. Give this gin a go in a paloma.

Find Rutte Celery Gin here.

It should be noted that these gins will not taste exactly like tequila, since gin is usually made from a neutral grain spirit, not agave (Gracias A Dios is our agave superstar in this respect). However, we have a lot of familiar flavors at play here and we hope you can find a new gin to love.

Cheers!

