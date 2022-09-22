‘The Largest Sustainability Initiative in the Spirits Industry’: Bee’s Knees Week 2022 Begins

It’s time to celebrate one of gin’s most iconic Prohibition-era cocktails! Bee’s Knees Week runs from Sept. 23 – Oct. 2 and is currently the largest sustainability initiative in the spirits industry.

The initiative was first launched in 2017 by Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill and is delightfully easy to participate in. Barr Hill has published the following instructions:

“Enjoy a Bee’s Knees (order at your favorite bar/restaurant or make one at home).” “Share on your social media with #beeskneesweek and tag Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits.” “That’s it! We’ll plant 10 sq/ft of new pollinator habitat for every post!”

It really is that simple. With a single Bee’s Knees post on social media, you can help expand the habitat of Earth’s most important pollinators.

Barr Hill has quickly become a favorite among gin lovers since its 2011 inception. Located in Vermont, the brand currently distills two gin expressions: Barr Hill Gin and Barr Hill Tom Cat. To further elevate its spirit, Barr Hill Tom Cat is aged in American oak barrels.

Both gins feature juniper and raw honey as key ingredients. Barr Hill’s insanely impressive list of gin awards can be viewed here and here.

We’ve written a recipe for a Bee’s Knees before, which can be found here. The recipe calls for Empress 1908, but almost any of your favorite gins can be substituted — especially a bottle of Barr Hill.

If you like gin, pollinators, honey-based cocktails and sustainability initiatives, “bee” sure to participate in Bee’s Knees Week starting Friday!

