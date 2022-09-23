Bee’s Knees Boozy Popsicles: A Frozen Lemon and Lavender Gin Treat - Gin Raiders

In honor of Bee’s Knees Week 2022, we’ve whipped up a special frozen gin cocktail treat! The bee’s knees is a classic gin cocktail that originated from the Prohibition era and takes advantage of easily-sourced ingredients and your closest gin.

Instead of being served in a glass, this bee’s knees cocktail is served on a stick.

Made with honeyed lemonade, London dry gin, lemon zest and lavender, these boozy popsicles are best enjoyed on a nice warm day.

Ingredients

2/4 cups gin

2 cups lemonade made with honey syrup

zest of 1 lemon

2 tsp. dried lavender, ground

We used Tulchan Gin in our popsicles since we wanted a punchy, herbal and floral gin that could work in harmony with citrus. Tulchan Gin is a Scottish London dry gin made with sloe berries, elderflower and blackberry leaves. Any floral, fruity gin you have on hand will make great bee’s knees boozy popsicles.

The lemonade in the recipe would be best homemade, as you can then use honey syrup in place of sugar. Honey syrup is made with a two to one ratio of honey to water, heated for about 30 seconds and stirred until the honey is dissolved. Of course store-bought lemonade will work just fine, but be aware that adding honey will make for an extra sweet treat.

Instructions

Combine the gin and lemonade into a bowl. Zest the peel of one lemon and add it to the liquid. In a food processor or with a mortar and pestle, grind up two teaspoons of lavender. Add that into the bowl, too. Give it all a good stir.

Pour your ginny juice into a popsicle mold of choice. We found one at a dollar store that made four popsicles with the amount of liquid prepared.

Pop your treats into a freezer until frozen, about eight hours.

Enjoy!