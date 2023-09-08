'These Insects Love Alcohol': Beer Drinkers Warned About Venomous Hornets

As the United Kingdom experiences an unexpected September heatwave, British individuals are flocking to pubs to quench their thirst. However, an unusual warning has been issued to brew enthusiasts — protect your precious pints, as Asian hornets may attempt to pilfer them during the hot weekend ahead.

Asian hornets, scientifically known as Vespa velutina, have been spotted in the U.K. since their arrival in July, with around ten reported attacks, according to the Daily Star. These invasive insects, originally from Asia, have an uncanny attraction to alcoholic beverages, including beer, champagne and wine.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress, has urged vigilance when drinking in pub gardens or hosting barbecues, particularly in Southern England, where these hornets have gained a foothold.

“It’s important to be aware that these insects love alcohol, particularly beer, champagne and wine, so you may find them at a beer garden or hovering above your pint at a barbecue,” Bonnett explained.

If you observe an Asian hornet hovering menacingly over your beer, the best course of action is to exercise caution. Avoid agitating the insect and refrain from attempting to swat it away, Daily Star shared.

Instead, it is suggested to calmly leave your glass untouched and promptly report the sighting to local authorities or use available online reporting tools and apps. According to the expert, this helps professionals track down and safely deal with potential hornet nests, preventing their further proliferation.

In addition to posing a threat to drinkers, these hornets can inflict fatal stings, especially on individuals with allergies. Furthermore, they endanger the environment and native species, as they are known to prey on essential pollinators like honeybees.

Meanwhile, the United States has seen its own issues with Asian hornets. In 2020, The New York Times published an article concerning the arrival of the invasive species in the U.S. Documenting the devastation the insects can have on bee populations, the news outlet described a sting from the Asian hornet as feeling like “having red-hot thumbtacks being driven into” one’s flesh.

