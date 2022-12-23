Beer Drinkers Asked to Stop Using Phrases With Alienating 'Lad Culture' Overtones

U.K.’s independent consumer advocacy organization, Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), has urged beer drinkers and event volunteers to forgo “non-inclusive” phrases that may alienate women, reported The Sun.

According to the report, the imbiber should consider saying “taking colleagues to a drink” instead of “join the lads for a few,” as it might imply that women don’t like to drink.

Terms such as “pub crawl” and “happy hour” have also been deemed “non-inclusive” and are suggested to be replaced with “pub tour” and “savour a pint,” respectively.

“Avoid ‘lad culture’ overtones which can be alienating to many,” CAMRA stated, according to The Sun. “Beer banter is fine, just make sure it’s inclusive to everyone.”

CAMRA’s vision as a beer-focused consumer organization is to ensure that every community has quality real ale, perry, cider and thriving pubs.

On its website, CAMRA writes:

“Our mission is to promote and advocate: the production, availability and consumption of quality real ale, cider and perry; pubs and clubs as social centres and part of the UK’s cultural heritage and the benefits of responsible social drinking.”

“Our brand guidelines were updated in 2019 to provide guidance to our volunteers on fostering an inclusive and welcoming Camra experience for all,” said CAMRA boss Tom Stainer, per The Sun.

“We believe that pubs play a vital role in providing a natural home for responsible drinking in a supervised environment and that moderate beer consumption can play a role in a healthy lifestyle,” Strainer continued.

“CAMRA is a fun, sociable environment for beer and cider drinkers to enjoy their favourite drink together, whether that be in the pub or at their local beer festival.”

The Sun reported that CAMRA wants to be more inclusive to women by losing its image as a “boozing club for beer-bellied men.”

Read next:

Store That Sold Cheep Beer Banned From Selling Booze in Area Plagued With Drunk Street Fighting

Wine Brand With Controversial Image Shifts Focus to Prisoner Reform

A Bottle of This 24K Gold-Plated Gin Can be Yours — for $4,888

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.