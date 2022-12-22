Huge Beer Can Christmas Tree Disregarded as Redditors Pay More Attention to Odd Room Décor

In order to share an impressive boozy feat with members of one of the internet’s largest communities, one Reddit user has posted a photo of a large homemade Christmas tree made entirely of beer and booze cans.

“We didn’t want to pay for a real Christmas tree – so we made our own,” u/TreeroyWOW (OP) wrote.

The image shows off a massive repurposed can tower that just about spans from floor to ceiling. Truly, a remarkable example of holiday arts and crafts — with a twist.

However, some Reddit users took this as an opportunity to take note of OP’s interior decorating decisions.

“I have many questions about this room,” one person wrote, while another commented, “I got whiplash from going from Taylor swift to a stolen mcdonald’s poster.”

OP revealed that the McDonald’s poster was donated by the “McFairies,” adding in that “it was McGod’s wish.”

Someone else mentioned the “giant black tentacle creeping across the ceiling,” to which OP replied was actually “camo netting.”

While the unique choice of room décor was addressed, some individuals did, in fact, have a few questions regarding the construction of the beer can tree. OP was kind enough to share the details.

“This required a bit of planning so yes, step 1 was making sure we had good quality cans,” wrote OP. “Once the can was used it was washed, dried and stored so it couldn’t get out of shape or misused.”

“Took about 10 hours to construct and that was with 2 people,” OP continued. “Was surprised by how much maths we needed to do to work out exactly how to cut the internal cardboard structure (thick poster tubes) and the cardboard platforms each row sits on. Then gluing every can together.”

“Plus the “prep” time spent on emptying the cans…”

