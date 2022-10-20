State Gets $1.7M in Grants to Produce, Promote Beer and Wine

Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday the approval of $1,788,924 in grants to produce, promote and research beer and wine, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website. The grants cover a total of 21 different projects approved by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

These grants focus on increasing the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages and wine through research-based programs and projects.

“Since 2017, we have awarded more than $12 million to projects that support Pennsylvania’s growing wine and beer industries as they explore research, improve products and raise awareness,” said Gov. Wolf in the report. “This is an investment that helps growers meet increasingly complex challenges, provides higher-quality and better-tasting products, and connects consumers with Pennsylvania wines and craft beverages that are among the finest in the nation.”

A few noteworthy projects for beer include $113,960 to produce a television series called “What’s Brewing” which will promote the craft brewing industry with episodes filmed at brewery sites; $149,951 for “Building the Commonwealth Grain Brand: An Agricultural Marketing Campaign for Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages” and $98,126 for “An Economic Impact Analysis of Pennsylvania’s Beer Industry.”

Wine projects totaled $990,662, with $341,133 given to “Pennsylvania Wines Statewide Marketing;” $116,600 for “Understanding Pennsylvania Wine Consumers and Their Wine Purchasing Behaviors Post-COVID-19” and $108,524 for a study on researching the spotted lanternfly’s impacts on Cabernet Franc yield losses, plant decline, and vine death.

The PLCB

The organization regulates the distribution of alcohol within its state and operates 600 wine and spirit retail locations. The PLCB helps prevent and reduce underage drinking through partnerships with licensees, community groups and schools. These same groups — along with health and human services programs, law enforcement and public safety initiatives — are aided in funding through the PLCB’s taxes and store profits.

Recently, the PLCB hosted a massive state-wide 50% off sale on thousands of liquor products.

Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for volume of craft beer production and fifth in the nation for wine production, according to the report.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter