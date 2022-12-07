Beefeater Gin’s Master Distiller of 27 Years to Step Down - Gin Raiders

Beefeater Gin’s beloved master distiller of 27 years, Desmond Payne MBE, will be stepping down from the role in January. The Spirits Business reported that Payne is set to become Beefeater’s very first master distiller emeritus.

“This new title bestowed upon Desmond is a testament to his unique and immense contribution to Beefeater and the wider drinks industry,” said Beefeater Global Brand Director Murielle Dessenis, per The Spirits Business. “This is the first time in the brand’s history there has ever been a master distiller emeritus and this title has been granted as a tribute to Desmond’s lifetime service.”

Payne joined Beefeater in 1995 and has been the brand’s master distiller since, according to Beefeater. He has dedicated 55 years of his life to making gin — a career that started with Plymouth Gin.

“My whole career, but particularly at Beefeater, has been a great privilege,” Payne said, according to the report.

“I have travelled the world, enjoyed a Gibson or Martini in some of the world’s best bars and most importantly, met people who are the very best at what they do,” Payne added, per The Spirits Business. “Beefeater has always been known for innovation and I am grateful this new chapter will allow me to keep a watchful eye on what this new era has in store.”

It is unknown who will become the gin producer’s next master distiller, but the role is to be supported by Payne’s original distillery team.

Payne will continue to support Beefeater by hosting events such as VIP gin experiences and judging international gin competitions, according to The Spirits Business.

During his time overseeing day-to-day gin production at Beefeater, Payne has introduced gin expressions such as London Garden, Beefeater 24 and Burrough’s Reserve Editions 1 and 2. More recently, Payne reintroduced Beefeater’s luxury expression that previously hadn’t been available for nearly 20 years: Beefeater Crown Jewel.

“Beefeater is still the world’s most awarded gin because Demond has been a once-in-a-lifetime custodian of its quality, heritage and unchanged recipe inherited from James Burrough all those years ago,” Dessenis added, per The Spirits Business. “Thank you Desmond.”

