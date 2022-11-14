Beefeater Unveils Gin That Hasn't Been Available for 20 Years

Pernod Ricard-owned top gin producer Beefeater has unveiled its latest in gin innovation, a rerelease of a 50% ABV gin that hasn’t been available for nearly 20 years, the brand reported in a news release.

Beefeater Crown Jewel is inspired by the precious jewels in the Tower of London. The new ruby bottle also pays homage to the brand’s London origins with its iconic brick design, ensuring consistency with the rest of the Beefeater collection.

“As an elevated expression of our house style, Beefeater Crown Jewel is one of my favourites within the portfolio due to its full, rounded and encompassing aroma and bartenders have been banging our door down to bring it back,” said Demond Payne MBE, Master Distiller for Beefeater. “To taste, you get fresh grapefruit-led citrus leading to the bolder kick of classic juniper at the crown. A long progression of warm spices and a hint of liquorice sweetness finish with a reminder of deeper citrus notes. The botanicals are beautifully balanced providing a long, complex flavours that excite the palate through to the finish. The higher alcohol strength of 50% ABV supports and lifts the delivery of the 10 botanicals.”

Before the launch, Beefeater Crown Jewel was awarded several medals at the latest 2022 international spirit competitions, per the report. This includes Gold at the San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition, a Double-Gold at the International Spirits Challenge, Gold at the World Gin Awards and Gold at the International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Beefeater Crown Jewel will be available on Nov. 11 in 16 countries. For additional launch details, keep an eye on the brand’s social media accounts.

