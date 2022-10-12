‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Issues a ‘Creative Call-to-Arms’ in Partnership With Bombay Sapphire

Baz Luhrmann — world-renowned film director and creative visionary — has partnered with Bombay Sapphire in a global campaign titled “Saw This, Made This” to inspire people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

“By partnering with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, I want to encourage people everywhere to think about how they can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and share this inspiration to make the world a more creatively nurturing place,” Luhrmann stated.

Luhrmann is best known for directing “Romeo + Juilet,” “The Great Gatsby (2013),” “Moulin Rouge! (2001)” and the recent biographical musical, “Elvis.” In a campaign video, Luhrmann shares the creative process of a scene in “Romeo + Juliet” sourced from real-world inspiration.

In this partnership with Bombay Sapphire, the Australian producer issues a “creative call-to-arms,” citing creativity as the second-most in-demand skill in the world. The campaign motivates people to share what has inspired them, and what they have subsequently made, through posting on social media with the hashtag “SawThisMadeThis.”

In 2023, the campaign will culminate in a showcase of the world’s creativity in partnership with global arts organizations in London and New York, including the Design Museum in London.

Currently, submissions can be viewed in an online gallery.

Bombay Sapphire Gin, based on a 1761 recipe, is created by vapor infusing ten hand-selected botanicals from around the world. In 2018, the gin producer launched its “Stir Creativity” campaign — the predecessor to “Saw This, Made This” — which encouraged unlocking creative potential.

Inspired by this new campaign, Martin Siska and Yann Bouvignies of Scarfes Bar in London have created a drink designed after the reflected details of the city lights at Piccadilly Circus.

“I truly believe that everyone is inherently creative, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you do,” noted Luhrmann. “You don’t have to be labeled an artist to be considered a creative. If you just give yourself permission to see the world as a gallery of inspiration and reframe how you think about things, you’ll unlock a part of yourself you didn’t know existed.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.