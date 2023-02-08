Bathtub Gin Debuts Valentine’s Day Expression Inspired by ‘Love Spell Potions of Old’ - Gin Raiders

Bathtub Gin (the spirits brand, not the Prohibition-era bootleg booze) has stirred up something special just in time for Valentine’s Day and it’s a tasty new tipple made with rose and cardamom.

“Rose and cardamom’s pairing has ancient roots, particularly in Indian and Middle Eastern recipes,” Bathtub Gin wrote. “(They are also key ingredients in love spells of old, perfect for Valentine’s!)”

The new limited-edition Rose & Cardamom expression starts its life as the brand’s well-received flagship spirit, Bathtub Gin. From there, the gin producer infuses it with flavors from steam-distilled rose petals and a spicy cardamom tincture.

The brand’s original Bathtub Gin is a compound gin made using a London dry base along with juniper, cardamom, clove, orange peel, cinnamon and coriander. Bathtub gin was launched in 2011 amid its founders’ search for a bolder-tasting gin. Bathtub Gin is double-infused for intense, rich flavor and is made in small batches in Kent, England. The recipe is, in fact, inspired by the 1920’s homebrewed gins often made in bathtubs.

A compound gin is a gin style in which flavors are added after distillation and rest for some period of time. Bathtub Gin infuses its gin for 7 days, a process that yields flavors worthy of earning the “Best English Compound” award at the 2022 World Gin Awards.

