Barrel-Aged Gin: A Whiskey Drinker’s Dream

Ah, whiskey. This amber spirit is sophisticated, complex and mature. Mature meaning both associated with classy dads and truly an old alcohol. Whiskey has been around for more than 1000 years and will continue to live in our liquor cabinets until they fall apart. Sorry about the cabinets, but at least the whiskey will be okay.

Furthermore, for whiskey to be whiskey, it needs to spend a good portion of its life hanging out in a big barrel. The barrel aging process is where whiskey acquires some of its signature flavor profiles like wood, smoke, caramel and char.

Gin is, of course, different, and the list of these differences could go on and on. One key distinction here is that gin isn’t aged. Gin has no requirements or regulations for aging and can be enjoyed without the need to ponder if the juniper spirit in your glass is old enough to drive.

Barrel-aged gin breaks the mold on standard gin expectations. It’s a style of gin that comes to the party wearing a full suit when everyone else is in Hawaiian shirts.

What Is Barrel-Aged Gin?

Barrel-aged gin can be defined, simply, as gin that has sat around in a barrel. These barrels are ones that have been previously used to make whiskey, but other spirit barrels are used. The time a gin needs to age in a barrel to be considered barrel aged is unregulated. Distillers of barrel-aged gins usually let their gin rest for a few months. Phrases such as “barrel-rested” or “barrel-finished” can also describe gins of this style.

Barrel-Aged Gin Is for Whiskey and Gin Fans

For whiskey lovers, barrel-aged gin is going to be an exciting spirit to sample. Anticipate barrel-aged gins to taste of wood, vanilla, malt and other whiskey-associated flavors. After resting in a barrel, the gin also takes on the color of whiskey, albeit toned down to light honey colors instead of deep golden browns.

For gin drinkers, it’s still worth your time. Barrel-aged gin is, after all, still gin. While juniper may take a back seat, coriander, citrus, pepper and roots are going to peek their heads up in the rear view mirror.

Whether you’re a whiskey fanatic or gin diehard, it’s worth it to branch out and try some barrel-aged gin!

