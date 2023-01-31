Bar Faces $19K Fine After Liquor Inspector Waited 7 Minutes

A bar in British Columbia, Canada, has been issued a fine of $19,000 after a liquor inspector had to wait seven minutes prior to entry, reported iNwine.

The $19K fine comes regarding the bar’s failure to allow a liquor inspector “immediate entry” into the establishment. Additional fines were issued after the location served an intoxicated individual and had “too many people in the bar,” per iNwine.

The bar is located inside Rack & Rally Social Hub, a business where guests can play billiards, work out at a gym and play squash.

The incident involving the serving of an intoxicated customer took place in February 2022, resulting in a fine of $3,000. A police officer was called to the location in response to a drunken fight outside the bar. When there, the officer saw a man passed out with multiple beer cans before him. According to iNwine, the bar claimed it did not over-serve the individual, but the Liquor Branch disagreed, hence the fine.

The failure to permit a liquor inspector “immediate entry” occurred in April 2022 on a karaoke night, when the bar hosted approximately 100 people. INwine reported that the bar’s capacity is 137, according to a Fire Commissioner listing; however, the bar’s liquor license reportedly specifies a 55-people maximum.

Per iNwine, the manager was “loudly swearing and gesturing at the inspectors while stating his position” when the liquor inspectors discussed the bar’s capacity. The bar’s manager was then informed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, along with more liquor inspectors, would be coming back later that night.

When the group arrived a little before midnight, the front door to the bar was found locked. After knocking, a voice shouted “backdoor” — but the backdoor was also locked. According to iNwine, the RCMP and liquor inspectors were finally able to enter the bar after a customer left.

Following the event, the bar was issued a $19K fine from the Liquor Branch.

The Liquor Branch’s Decision

According to a Jan. 16 decision, the manager stated that the door wasn’t opened because he didn’t hear them and that at the time, the doors were locked to stop additional people from entering as guests were cleared out. Furthermore, the bar mentioned that “immediately” is not clearly defined by the law, adding that the inspectors waited for seven minutes, reported iNwine.

In the ruling, the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch stated: “Given the knowledge that the inspectors and the police would be seeking entry, it would have been reasonable for a member of the Licensee’s staff upon the inspectors knocking at the front door of the establishment to have opened the door to see who was seeking entry and, if it were the inspectors and the police, to permit them entry.”

According to iNwine, the Liquor Branch stated that it was “tempted” to increase the issued fines due to the manager’s attitude, but didn’t because it was the bar’s first offense.

