Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Opens Doors to Distillery Featuring Tasting Room, Cocktail Bar, Escape Room and More - Gin Raiders

Aviation Gin, co-owned by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, has opened the doors to its new distillery in Portland, Oregon, after three years of construction.

The Aviation American Gin Distillery and Visitor Center will serve as the new headquarters for the brand, as the gin was previously produced at House Spirits.

Guests won’t just take a tour, “they get the full gin-making experience,” Reynolds said in a video.

Reynolds expressed — in the same cheeky tone as Aviation Gin’s previous promotional videos — how this new distillery is unlike any other. “People truly learn by doing,” Reynolds said while ushering guests around the production floor to sweep, box bottles and wrap up shipping crates.

Hollie Stephenson, award-winning industry veteran and distillery director, will helm the facility by overseeing the distilling and bottling operations, leading educational tours and offering cocktail samplings.

The tasting room will provide samples of Aviation American Gin, Aviation Old Tom Gin and three mini cocktails. At the end of the tour, guests will end up in Reynolds’ office, which also doubles as an escape room full of puzzles and Easter eggs.

“If a grown-up theme park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, it would be this gin factory,” Reynolds mentioned in a press release.

The experience is priced at $28 per person, with a 12 people limit for each tour. Aviation Gin suggested that guests wear comfortable shoes.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter