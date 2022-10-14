Asda Unveils Gin Lineup With New Own-Label Brand - Gin Raiders

British supermarket chain Asda has announced an impressive new gin-centered lineup of booze. The release includes four gin liqueurs, two flavored gins and one dry gin all produced under Asda’s new own-label brand, The Distiller.

The four gin liqueurs come in the following flavors: Passionfruit & Pineapple, Pink Grapefruit & Orange Blossom, Cherry & Vanilla and Rhubarb & Ginger. Each gin liqueur is priced at £8 ($8.96) per 500ml art-deco-inspired bottle.

The flavored gins are Elderflower and Raspberry, priced at £14 (15.66) per 700ml bottle. Asda recommends serving either of these gins with tonic or lemonade, garnished with berries or rosemary.

Both the gin liqueurs and flavored gins are made from triple-distilled gin from the U.K.

Asda’s final gin from the release is an “extra special” botanical London dry gin produced with sustainable methods. The dry gin bottle is made with recycled glass and topped with a cork stopper sourced from the Portuguese cork forest. An “iStill” distills the gin with a fifth of the energy used in a normal still, according to the brand, and all botanical and fruit waste is composted or reused.

The Yorkshire-made, small-batch dry gin is created at an award-winning distillery with classic botanicals and locally foraged crab apple and gorse. Asda’s new dry gin can be purchased for £15 ($16.77) per bottle.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.