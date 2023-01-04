Political Party Member, Cop Arrested in Illegal 'Liquor Factory' Raid

On Tuesday, a raid was conducted by the Dhenkanal Excise squad in India. Three people were arrested in relation to the illicit “liquor factory” operation, according to Odisha TV.

Per reports, the individuals were identified as a Biju Janata Dal Zila Parishad member, a constable of the Jakhapura police station and a resident of Bhubana Mrudanga. Biju Janata Dal is a regional political party in Odisha and Zila Parishad is an Indian district council.

During the raid, police seized 51 liters of foreign liquor along with two live bullets, reported Odisha TV.

“It’s a conspiracy,” said the Zila Parishad member, per the report. “We were asleep when raid was carried out. I have good public contacts. That’s why a conspiracy has been plotted to ruin my political career. No police cases have been filed against me so far.”

Police also found a liquor packing machine and stickers worth around 100,000 rupees, according to India News Diary.

“We got to know bottling of liquor would be carried out in the night,” said Excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigrahi, according to Odisha TV. “A team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent. The team raided and seized 51 litre foreign liquor from the place. Two bullets were seized from the constable.”

According to reports, the three individuals involved in the production of illegal liquor were arrested on the spot and have been forwarded to court.

Recently, in Odisha, an EMT administered “booze therapy” to a patient while on the way to a hospital. He prepared both himself and the other man an alcoholic drink. Since the EMT was driving a private ambulance, he reportedly faced no charges for the incident.

