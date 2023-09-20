Wine Found Stocked in Recently Unearthed Ancient 'Fridge'

In the midst of archaeological endeavors at the ancient Roman military encampment of Novae in Bulgaria, researchers uncovered a remarkable relic — a refrigerator stocked with wine, hailing from a bygone era. This discovery took place during excavations at Novae, a Roman-era military fortress established in the first century A.D. along the lower Danube River, the Miami Herald reported on Monday.

According to Lead Archaeologist Piotr Dyczek, the rarity of this find lies in the scarcity of preserved “refrigerators” from ancient times. As these storage units, made of ceramic plates, often succumb to the ravages of time during building reconstructions. Found adjacent to lead pipes, the refrigerator at Novae still held remnants of a complete dinner — wine vessels, bowls and remnants of animal bones.

Novae holds historical importance, once serving as a dwelling for Italian military recruits until the mid-fifth century, per the report. Notably, artifacts such as a set of wine-drinking vessels with distinctive black coloring and a meticulously crafted mouse-shaped silver pendant were also uncovered during these excavations.

This archaeological revelation sheds light on the culinary and lifestyle practices of ancient Romans, adding to our understanding of their civilization and military operations. The age of the refrigerator and its contents remains under investigation, adding a layer of mystery to this captivating find.

Read next:

‘We Found Treasure’: 100-Year-Old Bottle of Gin Discovered During Ocean Bed Clean-Up

Nearly 2,000 Bottles of Wine Spent 6 Months Submerged in the Norwegian Sea; Here’s Why

This New Gin Celebrates the Terroir of an Iconic Wine-Producing Region in France