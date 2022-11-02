Angry Orchard Is Selling Boozy Apple Pies for Thanksgiving

Angry Orchard, producer of the “refreshing hard cider with attitude,” has partnered with Brooklyn-based pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds to launch boozy hard cider-infused baked apple pies perfect for Thanksgiving celebrations, according to PR Newswire.

The limited-edition pies are made with two different apple breeds, Empire and Jonnamac, sourced from Angry Orchard’s orchard in Hudson Valley, New York.

“Cider is the perfect addition to any holiday table, whether paired with the meal or used as an ingredient,” said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker for Angry Orchard, according to the news release. “The love for apples doesn’t stop at Cidermaking at our Orchard and we know a good apple pie when we find one. Bringing our seasonal favorite Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Cider with apples grown here on the Orchard to the expert bakers at Four & Twenty Blackbirds, we made a Boozy Baked Apple Pie that’s sure to leave a lasting impression for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or any celebration in between.”

According to the pie shop’s website, The Boozy Baked Apple Pies are lightly spiced and feature a caramel sauce infused with Angry Orchard’s Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider. The pies are topped with a toasted-oat crumble.

The cider used in the pies is a part of Angry Orchard’s recently released Fall Haul Variety Pack and adds an “extra kick” to the Thanksgiving-worthy baked good.

Four & Twenty Blackbirds was founded in 2009 by sisters Melissa Elsen and Emily Elsen. The duo wanted to make pies with fresh, locally sourced ingredients that could be enjoyed in a cozy local pie shop atmosphere. In 2011, the sisters were named “Artisans of the Year” by Time Out New York. The sisters also published a pie cookbook in 2013 which has sold over 35,000 copies worldwide.

The Boozy Baked Apple Pies will be available for nationwide delivery on the Four & Twenty Blackbirds website starting Nov. 2, priced at $44 — with free shipping! All of Four & Twenty Blackbirds’ pies are made fresh to order, so you know they’re going to be good.

