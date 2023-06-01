Father Fatally Attacked by Drunk Son Amidst Alcohol Addiction Conflict, Police Say

On Wednesday, a father in Odisha, India, reportedly lost his life while confronting his drunk son’s severe alcohol addiction.

According to Punjab News Express, the accused, 28-year-old Madan Mohan Pradhan, would come home in an inebriated state every day, subjecting his parents to physical abuse and demands for money to sustain his addiction. The escalating alcoholism reportedly plunged the family into frequent turmoil.

Amidst a heated argument on Wednesday, Pradhan allegedly pursued his parents with an axe — while other reports suggest it was a “big wooden stick.” As his parents attempted to escape, he caught his father, 60-year-old Hrushikesh Pradhan, and ended his life within the confines of their own home, India Posts reported.

“On Wednesday night, following a verbal duel with his father, Madan Mohan attacked his father with a big wooden stick and Hrushikesh died on spot,” a police official said, reported Punjab News Express.

Meanwhile, India Posts stated that police recovered a blood-stained ax from the house following the incident.

According to reports, local police have apprehended the accused and a murder case has been registered as investigations continue.

In December 2022, a similar incident occurred when a father allegedly admitted to hiring a hitman to kill his alcohol-addicted son in Karnataka, India.

Read next:

Teenage Girls Accused of Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Man Over Broken Bottle of Gin

3 Arrested Over Allegedly Killing Man With a Stone After He Refused to Buy Them Liquor

Bar Closes Following Death of 2 Men Who Allegedly Drank Alcohol Suspected to Contain ‘a Mix of Cyanide Poison’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.