Burglars Take Off With Over $3K in Booze From Bowling Club — But Leave the Heineken Behind

Thieves reportedly targeted three bowling clubs located in Invercargill, New Zealand, over Easter weekend, according to Stuff. Included in the trio of incidents was Waverley Bowling Club, where suspects allegedly managed to break into the club’s refrigerator unit and take off with over $3,000 worth of booze while leaving behind the Heineken beer.

According to Stuff, the thieves gained access to the club’s liquor on April 9 by cutting through a wire cage and using tools to pry open a locked refrigerator door. Reportedly, they returned multiple times throughout the day to steal more alcohol before being spotted and fleeing at around 5:35 p.m.

The stolen items were predominantly ready-to-drink beverages and Stubbie beers, while Heineken beer, low-alcohol and no-alcohol beer, large kegs and bottles of wine were all left behind.

According to the club’s bar manager, Graham Hodges, the incident was quite upsetting, as the thieves managed to evade detection despite security cameras being onsite and operational at the time, per the report.

As for the other two targeted bowling clubs, unspecified goods were lifted from one location, while suspects quickly left the other after an alarm went off, reported Stuff. According to police, arrests have not yet taken place in relation to the three cases.

