New Alcohol Restrictions Lead to Ban on Hand Sanitizer

Following emergency restrictions on alcohol sales in Alice Springs, Australia, hand sanitizer is pulled from store shelves as claims arise that people are drinking it, per Daily Mail.

These emergency alcohol restrictions come regarding a recent surge of crime and violence in the Northern Territory. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, this crime spike has been related to the local government’s “handling” of the end of a 15-year booze ban.

Alice Springs liquor shops are now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays while liquor is sold exclusively for four hours on other days of the week. Alcohol sales have also been limited to one transaction per person, per day.

Daily Mail reported that pharmacies in Alice Springs will now be pausing all sales of hand sanitizer in anticipation that people may turn to it in desperation.

“Because it’s so strong it gives a very good bang for buck for those that are alcohol abusers, at least double strength of a spirit, such as whisky or brandy,” shared Peter Hatswell, co-owner of three Alice Springs Priceline shops, per Daily Mail.

“Drinking it could do permanent harm to the esophagus, stomach or intestines. For now, while Alice is seeing such an uptick in alcohol abuse it’s the best thing for public safety.”

Hatswell informed Daily Mail that reports of hand sanitizer misuse first arose amid the Pandemic when it was sold in large quantities. Reportedly, a lot of empty hand sanitizer bottles turned up at local campsites.

“It appears they were not using it for its proper use but were drinking it which is very dangerous unhealthy,” Hatswell told Daily Mail.

Hand sanitizer bans and alcohol restrictions in Alice Springs are a temporary fix to a broader issue, and the local government is still deciding on longer-term solutions to crime and alcohol abuse. According to ABC, one proposed solution is a “range of safety initiatives” that would be funded over two years as part of a $38.8 million investment for Alice Springs.

