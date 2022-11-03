Alcoholic Sports Drink Debuts and it Comes in ‘Red Flavor’

Portland-based streetwear brand Trillblazin and Great Notion Brewing have partnered to launch “the world’s #1 sports seltzer,” an alcoholic sports drink named Electric Lights.

The combination of hydration-helping electrolytes and dehydrating alcohol sounds like a joke at first — but it’s real, it’s happening and it comes in “red flavor.”

“When you have nothing left to give, dig deep and reach for this fruit punch sports drink flavored hard seltzer,” Great Notion wrote on Instagram. “No malt or hops were harmed in the making of this red, cold, liquid refreshment.”

Great Notion’s tagline is “Keep. Beer. Fun.” and they’ve done just that with Electric Lights’ color-coded flavor and Gatorade-adjacent packaging. A few other fun selections from the brewery include a “haunting” sour beer called “Boo Berry Muffin” and a dark fruited sour called “Sleepwalker.” Great Notion now has six different locations in the Pacific Northwest.

Trillblazin sells a variety of streetwear with an emphasis on basketball. The brand launches limited-release clothing with bold graphic designs. If you foresee yourself becoming a huge fan of Electric Lights, you can even preorder a nylon cap sporting the drink’s logo.

The boozy sports drink will be available for purchase on Nov. 4, priced at $14 per four-pack. Keep your eyes on Great Notion’s website for updates on the launch.

