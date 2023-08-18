Booze Refusal Leads to Man Being Arrested Over Alleged Assault

A 62-year-old man from Fremantle, Western Australia, has been charged over allegedly assaulting a crew member and behaving in an “inappropriate” manner that threatened safety onboard an aircraft, reported Globe Echo on Friday. The incident took place on a Qantas flight from Perth to Karratha in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The accused allegedly became aggressive after being denied alcohol on the flight, which occurred around 5 p.m. on a Thursday. Qantas cabin staff and passengers tried to calm the man down, but he reportedly went to the plane’s toilet area and struck a crew member in the back. Flight staff and passengers then worked together to restrain the man, per Globe Echo.

Thankfully, the crew member who was allegedly assaulted did not require medical treatment.

Once the plane landed at Karratha Airport, authorities were waiting and subsequently arrested the man. He is scheduled to appear in Karratha Magistrates Court on September 5, according to the report.

WA Police Inspector Geoff DeSanges emphasized that violence, especially on an aircraft, is unacceptable. He mentioned that flight crews, like everyone else, deserve a safe work environment.

“This behaviour is not only inappropriate (but) it also puts other crew and passengers at risk,” DeSanges said, as reported by Globe Echo.

A spokesperson from Qantas added that the airline does not tolerate abusive behavior and that the safety of customers and crew is their top priority.

In April, a man had to be forcibly removed from a plane while he sobbed “like a toddler” after he was denied a preflight gin and tonic.

