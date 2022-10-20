Sample 12 Gin Bottles With Aldi’s New Advent Calendar - Gin Raiders

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced the release of its 2022 gin Advent calendar jam-packed with 12 gin bottles to sip on during your Christmas countdown, according to a Goodto.

Haysmith’s Gin is Aldi’s own-label brand, first launched in 2020 with a trio of tropical climate-inspired gins. Aldi’s has sinced raked in an abundance of awards for its gin, even winning multiple categories in the 2022 Scottish Gin Awards.

The gin Advent calendar includes a range of six different flavors, with two of each in the set. These festive expressions are Spiced Plum & Clementine, Hand Steeped Sloe, Rhubarb & Ginger, Blood Orange, Raspberry & Redcurrant, Spiced Plum & Clementine and — you can’t have a gin collection without it — a nice classic London dry.

The set can be yours for £39.99 ($44.89) on Oct. 30th, both in-store and online.

Aldi’s U.S. stores will be offering a “12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar,” a “Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year” and a beer Advent calendar. Alas, no gin!

Last year, U.K. Aldi’s gin advent calendar offered 24 bottles, with the only flavor difference being Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin.

In other Aldi booze news, the brand is releasing a wine Advent calendar with 24 mini bottles to try alongside the gin version.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter