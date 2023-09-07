Counterfeit Vodka Poisons 7 After It's Unkowingly Served at Wedding

Seven individuals, one of whom later died, were poisoned on Tuesday in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan after unknowingly consuming counterfeit vodka, Akipress reported.

The incident unfolded on September 5 when seven people sought medical attention, citing deteriorating health, persistent headaches and nausea. Medical examinations uncovered the presence of an undisclosed toxic substance in their systems, with further investigation revealing that all seven victims had recently consumed vodka at a wedding they had attended, per Akipress.

Authorities later discovered that the victims had unwittingly ingested counterfeit alcohol produced in a local artisanal workshop. According to the report, the producers of the fraudulent vodka had used labels of well-known local brands. Furthermore, it was disclosed that the entire batch of counterfeit spirits had been secretly distributed, finding its way into a catering business and another company.

Akipress reported that law enforcement has since arrested a suspect and filed criminal charges against them over the production and sale of unsafe goods, including the illegal production and distribution of ethyl alcohol, alcohol and tobacco products.

