Man Died After Being Served 22 Shots in 90 Minutes at Strip Club

Last Thursday, Polish police charged 58 people with being part of an organized crime group. Among those arrested were individuals suspected to be connected to an incident involving a 36-year-old British tourist who died from alcohol poisoning after being served 22 shots in 90 minutes at a strip club in Krakow, police said, as reported Metro.

While visiting Poland in 2017, the tourist, identified as Mark C, and an unnamed friend entered the Wild Night Club while intoxicated after being drawn in by an offer of free admission, according to Metro. Investigators claim that C attempted to decline beverages in an effort to prevent becoming more inebriated. However, staff members reportedly convinced him to take additional shots. Before collapsing and ultimately passing away, he had been served 22 strong shots. After C was unconscious, staff at the club robbed him of 2,200 Polish Zloty ($521.93 ) in cash, per Metro.

According to Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office, the man had a fatal blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.4%.

Police recently announced that 58 people have been accused of belonging to an organized crime group after several nightclub raids were conducted. The clubs allegedly operated a ruse in which they would get patrons inebriated before robbing them of their money, according to the Polish Central Police Investigative Bureau.

The individuals who allegedly coerced C to consume the shots were among those arrested, the CBSP said.

“One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness, and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning,” the CBSP mentioned in a statement, per Metro.

“The man was not given medical assistance during the incident,” the CBSP added. “Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act.”

According to Metro reporting, the investigation is still ongoing.

