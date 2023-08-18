$550K in Alcohol Stolen as ABC Stores in This State Face Massive Shoplifting Wave

There has been a significant problem with thefts from Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores in Virginia. According to data obtained by WRIC 8 News, there were approximately 2,881 shoplifting incidents at Virginia ABC stores between January 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023. During these incidents, over 9,700 bottles of alcohol were stolen, resulting in a reported loss of $551,662 in booze.

The wave of thefts has been causing concerns for law enforcement and the retail industry, with the issue being acknowledged as a growing national problem.

“ABC stores, for whatever reason, are being targeted and thieves are walking in and just walking out,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, according to WRIC 8 News. Edwards added that the thefts from ABC stores are contributing to an increase in crime in Virginia’s capital city.

According to the report, one particular store in Portsmouth was robbed 116 times, resulting in a loss of over $21,000 worth of liquor. In another incident, a thief managed to steal a bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac worth $4,699.99 from a store in Williamsburg, WRIC 8 News added.

Despite the large volume of thefts, Virginia ABC has stated that it has no immediate plans to lock up valuable products.

“This is a balancing act that all retailers are looking at, which is how do you make the store open, friendly, a positive shopping experience versus how you reduce those theft opportunities,” Virginia ABC Public Relations Specialist Pat Kane informed WRIC 8 News.

Instead, measures Virginia ABC plans to take include making security changes and rearranging the placement of items within stores to make them less visible and reduce the opportunities for theft.

