Top 5 Mixers to Use in a Snoop Dogg-Famous Gin and Juice

Snoop Dogg’s 1994 song “Gin and Juice” is perhaps one of the most recognizable songs about our favorite juniper spirit. The song is featured on Snoop Dogg’s debut album, “Doggystyle,” and encapsulates a night of smoking, partying and drinking. The famous gin drink is also referred to as a “Paradise Cocktail” and Snoop Dogg originally crafted it with a fruit beverage called Super Socco.

Commenting on the inception of the song in a Pandora Stories feature, Snoop Dogg said:

“Gin and juice was the choice of drink for a young playa. 1991, 1992, you didn’t really have a lot of money, you go get that gin. When it came time to make the record, Doggystyle, that was my thing: Every day I would come to the studio with my bottle of gin and juice in it, and Dre would have a big-ass milk jug full of gin and juice.”

“We were in the studio one day and someone was singing that Slave song, ‘Watching You.’ We flipped it into ‘Rollin’ down the street, smokin indo, sippin’ on gin and juice,’ and made it happen from there.”

Now, let’s refer to the song to get a better understanding of gin’s role in the platinum rapper’s famous cocktail.

“Sippin’ on gin and juice, laid back

With my mind on my money

And my money on my mind”

Beyond the song’s verses, gin is also referenced by two brand names:

“Now, that, I got me some Seagram’s gin

Everybody got they cups, but they ain’t chipped in,”

And

“My homie Dr. Dre came through with a gang of Tanqueray.”

It appears Snoop Dogg’s two favorite gins at the time were Seagram’s and Tanqueray, both classic London dry gins. Therefore, it’s a safe bet that in order to make an authentic Gin and Juice, one should reach for a familiar and affordable juniper-forward gin. Or, consider Snoop Dogg’s own gin, Indoggo, which features juicy flavors like strawberry and orange.

In other gin-loving adventures, the rapper set the world record for the world’s largest Paradise Cocktail in 2018. The massive Gin and Juice was comprised of 180 1.75 liter bottles of gin, 156 1 liter bottles of apricot brandy and 28 3.78 liter jugs of orange juice. The final cocktail measured up to a whopping total of 550 liters of boozy goodness.

With such a simple composition, a Gin and Juice can be made with practically any fruit juice, so as long as it makes for a cocktail with a balanced flavor. For example, apple and grape juice just doesn’t quite pack the same punch as fresh citrus and tropical fruit juices.

Now, let’s take a look at the five top mixers to use in one of Snoop Dogg’s favorite cocktails.

Orange Juice

Based on Snoop Dogg’s record-breaking Gin and Juice, the recipe-correct mixer to use is orange juice.

Snoop Dogg also used orange juice to make the cocktail after he stopped using Super Socco. Specifically, he preferred the Donald Duck brand. It is believed that he and his friends would mix the cocktail into the Donald Duck juice bottle so it appeared that they were simply drinking orange juice, per Song Facts.

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple juice is one of the mixers recommended to pair with Snoop Dogg’s Indoggo Gin in a cocktail aptly named Indoggo Gin & Juice. The recipe is as follows:

2 oz. Indoggo Gin

2 oz. Pineapple juice

Top with club soda

Garnish: pineapple slice

Since Snoop Dogg’s own gin is suggested to be paired with pineapple juice, it’s sure to be an excellent go-to for your future Gin and Juice cocktails.

Grapefruit Juice

While perhaps a little off the beaten path of commonly sipped juices, grapefruit juice is an ideal cocktail mixer. This tart juice is also heavily featured in gin cocktails where it is a key ingredient, with two popular grapefruit gin cocktails being a Greyhound and a Salty Dog.

For a balanced Gin and Juice, use a bottle of grapefruit juice with sugar, otherwise, you may be met with a drink that’s too sour to sip.

Mango Juice

It’s hard to go wrong with the tropical influence of sweet, sweet mango juice. It also plays along nicely with the overall orange-hued vibe the Gin and Juice has.

Mix up your Gin and Juice with a hearty helping of mango juice, but consider adding a shot of lemon or lime juice for added acidity.

Passion Fruit Juice

Hopefully, it won’t be too hard to get your hands on a carton of passion fruit juice, as the bright beverage pairs excellently with your favorite gin. This is another juice where you may want it on the sweeter side, as passion fruit by itself is quite sour.

If you happen to have a supply of ripe passion fruit at the ready, mix in a generous spoonful of the fruit’s fleshy seeds for a bonus crunchy cocktail treat!

Gin and Juice Recipe

2 oz. London dry Gin

4-6 oz. Juice of choice

This cocktail is not designed to be complex, so feel free to just pour your ingredients into a tall glass filled with ice and enjoy! Additional ingredients for this cocktail could be a 1-ounce pour of simple syrup or — like in the record-breaking Gin and Juice — apricot brandy.

Cheers!

