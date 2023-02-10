4 Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing High-End Liquor Worth Over $250K

On Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested four teenagers suspected of being responsible for the theft of over $250,000 worth of liquor from multiple Rite Aid locations throughout the state, according to the CHP.

The group of juveniles “victimized store employees all across Southern California,” the CHP wrote on social media.

An estimated $7,000 worth of reportedly stolen booze was recovered during a traffic stop conducted by the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force. The Rite Aid locations impacted by the alleged shoplifting include several stores located in Southern California through Tulare County in Central California.

In total, over $250,000 in high-end alcohol is believed to have been shoplifted, per the CHP.

KGET reported that the four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, organized retail crime, shoplifting, receiving known stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Their ages ranged from 16-17 years old.

According to the CHP, all of the liquor has been returned to Rite Aid.

