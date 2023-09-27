4 Individuals Sentenced to Death Over Selling Bootleg Alcohol That Killed at Least 17 and Hospitalized 191 - Gin Raiders

In June, an incident occurred in Iran where at least 17 individuals lost their lives and 191 were hospitalized due to methanol poisoning after consuming contaminated bootleg alcohol. Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday that four individuals have been sentenced to death for selling the dangerous booze.

Iran has prohibited alcohol since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, leading to a flourishing underground market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this illicit liquor trade was thriving, causing numerous deaths due to methanol-contaminated bootleg alcohol, per ABC News. Despite the ban, alcoholism rates in Iran remain relatively high, with a study published by the National Library of Medicine indicating a prevalence of excessive alcohol consumption ranging from 6.9 to 18.8%. Additionally, a significant portion of the population, about 48%, admitted to consuming homemade moonshine, per Iranwire, highlighting the extent of the issue.

In response to the June incident, the Iranian judiciary took legal action. Four individuals were sentenced to death for selling the contaminated bootleg alcohol that resulted in the deaths and hospitalizations, per Hindustan Times. Additionally, other defendants faced various prison sentences ranging from one to five years. The convicted individuals have the option to appeal their sentences to the Supreme Court.

In an effort to address the illicit trade in adulterated alcohol, authorities conducted a raid on a cosmetics factory, confiscating 1,585 gallons of bootleg alcohol and preventing its distribution, according to the report.

Bootleg alcohol encompasses a broad range, including homemade brews, moonshine, knockoff brands and smuggled liquor. Methanol, a toxic chemical akin to antifreeze, is sometimes added by bootleggers to boost profits, despite posing severe health risks.

This global illicit liquor issue has resulted in considerable fatal incidents, with symptoms like sweating, vomiting, dizziness, blindness and loss of consciousness. Notably, major liquor corporations, like Diageo, express significant apprehension about the growing prevalence of counterfeit alcohol operations due to the considerable health hazards.

In September 2022, police in Uganda seized large quantities of methanol-laced, pineapple-flavored gin that killed at least 17 people in August of that year.

Read next:

7 Poisoned, 1 Dead After Unknowingly Consuming Counterfeit Vodka at Wedding

Federal Agency Issues Bizarre Warning to Stop People From Drinking Booze Made of Dead Moles

At least 27 Dead After Consuming Toxic Bootleg Liquor in State Where Alcohol Is Prohibited