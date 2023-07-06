4 Arrested as Police Seize 100 Boxes of Bootleg Booze

Last week, police in Punjab, India, apprehended four individuals and seized a substantial quantity of contraband liquor. According to Tribune India, the suspects were taken into custody as part of a routine operation.

The incident unfolded when police officers noticed two vehicles approaching during their routine checks. Instead of complying with the signal to stop for inspection, the drivers opted to flee in the opposite direction. However, the police responded by setting up roadblocks, effectively intercepting the fleeing vehicles, per the report.

During the subsequent inspection, the police uncovered 100 boxes of illicit liquor concealed within the vehicles. As a result, both vehicles were impounded by the authorities. Tribune India reported that the Rama Mandi police station registered a case against the suspects under Section 61 of the Excise Act, along with Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, corresponding to the possession of illegal substances and involvement in fraudulent activities.

In certain regions of India where alcohol is prohibited, a thriving underground market for bootleg liquor persists. Often containing dangerous substances such as methyl alcohol, this illicit liquor has been at the center of numerous deaths in India.

In April, 27 individuals were reported dead after consuming toxic bootleg liquor in Bihar, where alcohol is prohibited. Earlier, in September 2022, police in Vijayawada bulldozed over 62,000 liquor bottles in a public crackdown on illegal booze.

