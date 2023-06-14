Police Arrest 3 Men Who Threatened Alcohol-Buying Woman

Three individuals, two of which are siblings, have been arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, India, in response to an incident where they reportedly made death threats to a woman wearing a burqa who had visited a liquor store to purchase alcohol, reported Saisat on Wednesday.

“The incident took place on Sunday evening,” commented Vikram Ayush, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarnagar, per the report. “Taking cognizance of the matter, the three men have been arrested. They will be produced before the magistrate soon.”

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was allegedly stopped by the three men as she attempted to make her purchase. The men cautioned her about the potential “consequences” if she were to repeat her actions, per reports.

A passerby who witnessed the incident recorded a two-minute video and subsequently uploaded it online. According to Siasat, the video swiftly went viral on various social media platforms.

Reports note that in the video, one of the men can be heard telling the woman: “Why are you buying alcohol here? You don’t know me. I have been imprisoned multiple times. I could behead you right now.”

The video also allegedly showed the other two individuals joining in to threaten the woman before releasing her with a final “warning.”

“All three have been booked for disturbing peace and threatening the woman,” added Mahaveer Singh, Station House Officer of Nagar Kotwali, according to Siasat. “There are other cases against the two brothers for past criminal activities in the locality. No police complaint has been filed by the woman so far.”

