3 Teenage Girls Accused of Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Man Over Broken Bottle of Gin

Three teenage girls have been accused of murder following the alleged stabbing of a man over a bottle of gin that broke when it slipped out of his hands on Feb. 12 in Cape Town, South Africa, reported IOL.

According to IOL, 23-year-old Zolani Toyana was drinking from a bottle of Old Buck Gin with three out of a group of five girls he was acquainted with. When three of the girls broke off from the group with the bottle of gin, Toyana followed, as he had contributed to purchasing it, per the report.

An argument took place, which resulted in the gin being dropped from Toyana’s hands. After the bottle broke, the three girls allegedly proceeded to kick him, stab him in the neck, throw rocks at him and stab him in the stomach, IOL reported.

“Zolani had for a while been drinking with the girls and they know each other,” Naledi Nofemele, a family member of Toyana, told IOL. “When they started drinking on Saturday, we were told there were five of them, and that two left before the incident.”

“However, the friends allege that they were also part of this. They assaulted him with a bottle in the head and when it broke stabbed him in the neck and in the stomach after he broke a bottle of gin.”

Enraged by the death of Toyana and the apparent lack of police action, the local community broke out into an impromptu march on Feb. 14, calling for the arrests of the three alleged killers, according to IOL.

One of the girls involved, a 17-year-old student, was arrested the next day and appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. A group of supporters and friends of Toyana gathered, calling the court to “make an example of them” by not granting the girl bail, per IOL.

“All three of them must face the full might of the law, whether underage or not,” an unnamed marcher told IOL. “We can’t have kids of school-going age drinking alcohol and engaging in all these illegal activities only to be told that they are underage when they have to be punished.”

“The Toyana family and the community have lost a valuable member and for that, someone must answer.”

