Liquor Store Reportedly Scammed Out of Almost $1M in Booze

On April 15, a liquor store owner in Morant Bay, St Thomas, was reportedly scammed out of nearly $1,000,000 worth of consignment liquor and alcoholic beverages by alleged fraudsters posing as friendly party promoters.

The alleged scammers, identified as two females, contacted the store’s owner, Latoya, through social media, eventually gained her trust and then requested consignment liquor for two different events advertised in St. Thomas, according to The Star.

“They have been reaching out since February and they sent me the fliers about two different events on April 15,” Latoya informed The Star. “Both of the locations where the parties were advertised were legit and within St Thomas.”

“There were days where they would call to ask how my day going and how business coming on. They have also texted as well and asked if I did ice and cigarettes also.”

According to Latoya, the women sought out top-shelf liquor.

“The Thursday before the events, they called and said I should let them know what I don’t have so they could get it otherwise,” Latoya continued, per the report. “They wanted a case of ‘Henny’ and I told them I didn’t have a case to supply and I cannot buy Remy Martin to consign.”

Latoya shared with The Star that on April 15, one of the “customers” informed her that they were running late and decided to send a vehicle for the goods instead of having them delivered to the party location. When the vehicle arrived, the store owner assisted in packing the liquor, which had a value of almost $400,000.

Later that day at a gas station in Morant Bay, Latoya met up with another taxi driver to deliver the second booze delivery, which was again worth around $400,000, per the report.

“When I gave the other second set of liquor they were waiting on the pump for a while but little did I know that they were waiting for me to leave so they could head to Kingston,” Latoya told The Star.

“When I drove off and went to the venue where the party was supposed to be keeping, I realised that there was no party.”

According to the report, police are currently investigating the incident, and the store owners have vowed to put in place more security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read next:

Over $30K Stolen From Gin Company by Bookkeeper Using PayPal

Celebrate Earth Day With These 7 Eco-Friendly Gin Brands

Man Breaks Into Liquor Store by Punching Holes Through Wall and ‘Politely Unplugging Wires’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.