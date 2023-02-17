2 Dead After Woman Allegedly Spikes Husband’s Liquor With Pesticides for Being Against Her Affair

On Tuesday, two men were reported dead in Chennai, India, after a woman allegedly injected a bottle of liquor with pesticides for being against an affair she was apparently having with a coworker, according to Times of India.

The 25-year-old woman, Kavitha, and her husband, Sukumar, reportedly quarreled frequently over her closeness with a male colleague. The two briefly separated three months ago before being brought back together by family members, per TOI. When disagreements continued, Kavitha allegedly went to Sukumar’s brother and asked him to purchase liquor for her, which she then gave to Sukumar on Sunday, according to the report.

Sukumar opened the bottle while at his workplace on Monday and shared it with a friend, according to TOI. After drinking the liquor, the two men proceeded to vomit and fell unconscious.

The two men were taken to a hospital and questioned by police. Sukumar informed officers that he had consumed liquor given to him by his wife, which led to the bottle being found to contain traces of poison in it after police sent it for testing, reported TOI.

Sukumar and his friend, Harilal, died in the hospital on Tuesday morning.

When questioned, Kavitha reportedly admitted to police that she injected pesticides into the bottle using a syringe following disagreements with her husband over an ongoing affair, reported Latestly. Kavitha was then arrested.

“They had more fights, and that’s when the woman appears to have decided to end it all,” an investigating officer told TOI.

