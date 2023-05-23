2 Dead After Allegedly Drinking Alcohol Suspected to Contain 'Cyanide Poison'

On Sunday, two men in Tamil Nadu, India, died after allegedly consuming alcohol they purchased from a state-owned bar. According to The Indian Express, the alcohol is suspected to have contained “a mix of cyanide poison.”

According to authorities, both individuals consumed the alcohol prior to the bar’s designated opening time and subsequently became ill. They were immediately transported to Thanjavur Medical College hospital, where one of the men was declared “brought dead.” The other individual, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, did not show a positive response to the administered treatment, according to the report.

After an investigation was initiated, a sizable crowd of locals gathered to demand justice for the affected families and advocate for the bar’s closure, reported The Indian Express. In response, the bar was promptly sealed and alcohol procured from the establishment was sent for forensic analysis.

“The viscera report revealed that there were no traces of methyl alcohol in the liquor they had consumed, but a mix of cyanide poison is suspected to be present in the alcohol,” District Collector Dinesh Ponraj stated, per the report.

The Indian Express reported that, according to sources, the owner of the bar and a staff member were allegedly arrested in connection with the incident.

In April, at least 27 people died in Bihar, India, due to toxic bootleg liquor, with reports suggesting the death toll could have been higher. The illicit alcohol, referred to as “Desi Daru” or “Country Liquor,” was found to have contained poisonous methyl alcohol.

Despite the prohibition of alcohol in certain regions of India, there is a thriving black market for bootleg liquor. These illicit spirits often contain dangerous substances and, despite efforts to crack down on their production and distribution, the demand for inexpensive, locally-produced alcohol persists.

However, earlier this month, an illegal liquor shop with “exorbitant rates” was ransacked by a group of enraged locals who had previously called for its closure.

