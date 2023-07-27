2 Arrested Over Allegedly Killing a Fisherman With Logs For Refusing to Share His Alcohol

On Wednesday, two men in Chennai, India, were arrested over allegedly killing a 46-year-old fisherman for refusing to share his alcohol with them, according to New Indian Express.

The event took place on Monday night when the fisherman, identified as Lokeshwaran, was drinking while resting on a boat. Per the report, the two 21-year-old men, Samuel and Sanjay, approached him and asked him to share his alcohol. When Lokeshwaran declined their offer, they allegedly demanded money from him to purchase their own drinks. An argument ensued, during which Lokeshwaran firmly refused to provide them with money, leading the two men to leave momentarily, a police officer stated.

However, Samuel and Sanjay returned later holding logs and reportedly attacked Lokeshwaran before disposing of his body in the sea, New Indian Express reported. Lokeshwaran’s colleagues initiated a search for him the following morning, but it wasn’t until around 11 a.m. that his body was discovered washed ashore, according to the report.

The Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police promptly registered a case and transferred the victim’s remains to a hospital for postmortem examination. Subsequent investigations led the police to focus on Samuel and Sanjay, who eventually confessed to their involvement in the incident, per New Indian Express. Both individuals have been taken into custody and remanded for judicial processing.

In April, a similar incident took place when 3 men allegedly killed a man with stones after he refused to buy them liquor.

