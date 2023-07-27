 2 Arrested Over Allegedly Killing a Fisherman With Logs For Refusing to Share His Alcohol
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter to get daily gin deals sent straight to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
Article

2 Arrested Over Allegedly Killing a Fisherman With Logs For Refusing to Share His Alcohol

Candie GetgenJul 27th, 2023, 5:42 pm

A fisherman is reportedly killed on Monday by two 21-year-old men seeking booze. (Photo: Erik Mclean/Pexels)

On Wednesday, two men in Chennai, India, were arrested over allegedly killing a 46-year-old fisherman for refusing to share his alcohol with them, according to New Indian Express.

The event took place on Monday night when the fisherman, identified as Lokeshwaran, was drinking while resting on a boat. Per the report, the two 21-year-old men, Samuel and Sanjay, approached him and asked him to share his alcohol. When Lokeshwaran declined their offer, they allegedly demanded money from him to purchase their own drinks. An argument ensued, during which Lokeshwaran firmly refused to provide them with money, leading the two men to leave momentarily, a police officer stated.

However, Samuel and Sanjay returned later holding logs and reportedly attacked Lokeshwaran before disposing of his body in the sea, New Indian Express reported. Lokeshwaran’s colleagues initiated a search for him the following morning, but it wasn’t until around 11 a.m. that his body was discovered washed ashore, according to the report.

The Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police promptly registered a case and transferred the victim’s remains to a hospital for postmortem examination. Subsequent investigations led the police to focus on Samuel and Sanjay, who eventually confessed to their involvement in the incident, per New Indian Express. Both individuals have been taken into custody and remanded for judicial processing.

In April, a similar incident took place when 3 men allegedly killed a man with stones after he refused to buy them liquor.

Read next:

Man Forcibly Removed From Plane While ‘Sobbing Like a Toddler’ After Denied Preflight Gin and Tonic

‘I Will Behead You Right Now’: 3 Men Arrested After Woman Is Threatened For Buying Alcohol, Police Say

3 Arrested Over Allegedly Killing Man With a Stone After He Refused to Buy Them Liquor

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Gin Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Gin Raiders:

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

You may also like: