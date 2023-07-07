$23K in Booze Stolen From Delivery Truck 'at Gunpoint'

Authorities have detained two individuals believed to be involved in a liquor truck robbery in Mpumalanga, South Africa. According to IOL, the estimated value of the stolen booze amounts to a staggering R450,000, which is equivalent to about $23,567.

According to a social media post from the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident unfolded on Wednesday near Marite. The targeted vehicle, a company truck transporting liquor, was occupied by two individuals at the time. Allegedly, a group of armed assailants opened fire on the truck, compelling the occupants to come to a halt, per the report.

Once the truck came to a stop, the suspects entered the vehicle and “held the two men at gunpoint,” the SAPS explained. Under duress, the victims were allegedly instructed to drive towards an isolated area concealed within the nearby bushes. Upon reaching their destination, it is believed that approximately six vehicles, including a Toyota Quantum and various pickup trucks, were present, per the SAPS.

The suspects then proceeded to unload the liquor from the truck and transfer it into the awaiting vehicles. IOL reported that the perpetrators hastily departed from the scene, leaving the two victims behind.

Following the incident, Visible Policing traced and apprehended the two suspects believed to be involved. They also recovered some of the suspected stolen liquor from the vehicles, confirming the victims’ statements, according to the report.

The suspects were charged with possession of suspected stolen property and armed robbery, per IOL.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, the SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, praised his team and urged the community to refrain from buying stolen goods. According to IOL, he emphasized the importance of community participation in reporting those involved in selling or possessing stolen items, stating that by avoiding the purchase of suspicious goods, the market for criminals can be disrupted and discourage further illegal activities.

Read next:

Monthly Roundup: Top 20 Gins Released in June 2023

Truck Driver Attacked by Alleged Thieves Attempting to Take Off With Large Shipment of Pink Gin

‘They Were Absolute Professionals’: 1,763-Pound Ball of Craft Gin Stolen From the Bottom of a Swiss Lake

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.